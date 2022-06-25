T&T's Piarco rated 'best airport' in the Caribbean

(CMC) - Trinidad and Tobago's Piarco International Airport has been declared the best airport in the Caribbean.

The announcement was made at the 2022 Skytrax World Airport Awards.

Skytrax World Airport Star Rating that was introduced 20 years ago, has become a global benchmark of quality evaluation for the airport industry.

The Piarco airport was also named the third best in the global region – the Central America and the Caribbean – only being beaten by Panama's Tocumen International Airport and Costa Rica's San Jose International Airport.

“These accomplishments are as a result of the perseverance and resilience of our employees, who continue to work diligently, despite prevailing challenges, to ensure that we consistently achieve high standards of safety and security while demonstrating operational efficiency and service excellence,” said Hayden Newton, Piarco's General manager.

The Airports Authority of Trinidad and Tobago said it intended to continue leading the region by “maintaining the highest standards of operational efficiency and customer service at both the Piarco and ANR Robinson International Airports, and making valuable contributions that would enhance the attractiveness of destination TT.”

This is the second consecutive year that Piarco Airport has claimed this honour.

Hamad International Airport in Doha, Qatar was awarded best airport in the world.

