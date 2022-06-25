UPDATE | Men killed in St James crash identified

The two men killed in a car crash along the Rose Hall main road in Montego Bay, St James early Saturday morning have been identified.

They are 26-year-old Jahvari Brown, and 40-year-old Conroy McCaunley, both maintenance workers, of the Flankers community in the parish.

Acting parish commander, Superintendent Carlos Russell says speeding was a key factor behind the incident that took place about 1 a.m., in the vicinity of the Jewel Grande Montego Bay Resort & Spa.

The two-vehicle collision involved a red Toyota Corolla that was travelling from the direction of Falmouth in Trelawny, and a white Nissan AD Wagon that was heading in the opposite direction.

The driver of the Corolla reportedly lost control of the vehicle which went over a median and into the path of the AD Wagon.

The Corolla broke apart on impact and the occupants, two males, died on the spot, Russell said.

He said their bodies had to be cut from the wreckage.

A passenger in the other vehicle received multiple injuries and has been admitted to hospital.

Saturday's crash is the second double road fatality on the Rose Hall main road since the start of the week.

An incident on Monday claimed the lives of 23-year-old Rojae Grant, of 46-Windward Road in Kingston, and 24-year-old Daniel Bowen of Catherine Hall in Montego Bay.

