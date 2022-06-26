Sun | Jun 26, 2022

Clarendon taximan branded 'informer' shot dead

Published:Sunday | June 26, 2022 | 6:04 PM
Cockett, who is the brother of a police officer was targeted and was called a "police informer", a source in the Jamaica Constabulary Force said. 

A Clarendon taxi operator who was reportedly labelled an 'informer', was shot and killed in Vere in the parish on Saturday. 

Dead is 44-year-old Ralston Cockett, also known as 'Mark' of Springfield Housing Scheme in Vere. 

Residents of the area reportedly heard loud explosions about 11:40 p.m. and called the police. 

When the officers arrived, they found Cockett in a pool of blood with several gunshot wounds to his upper body. 

He was transported to hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Up to June 20, a total of 33 people have been murdered in Clarendon.

