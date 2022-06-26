'Kill Quick' charged in robbery of millions from Beryllium couriers

A 37-year-old man has been charged in the robbery of approximately $22 million from couriers employed to security firm, Beryllium, in Kingston earlier this month.

Omeal Richards, otherwise called 'Kill Quick', of Bray Street in Kingston has been charged with robbery with aggravation, conspiracy to robbery with aggravation, illegal possession of firearm and receiving stolen property.

Richards was arrested on Friday and subsequently gave a caution statement, the police's Corporate Communications Unit said in a statement today.

About 12:10 p.m. on June 8, the employees of Beryllium, formerly Guardsman, were escorting money when their vehicle reportedly developed mechanical problems along Jackson Road in Rollington Town, Kingston.

While fixing the vehicle, a motor car stopped beside them, Richards and another man armed with guns alighted from the vehicle, the police say.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

The employees ran in different directions leaving the armoured truck behind. The assailants fled the scene with approximately $22 million.

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us @onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.