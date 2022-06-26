NationalTrials2022 | Gordon-Powell thwarts ninth title for Goule

Chrisann Gordon-Powell is the new national champion over 800 metres after running from behind to overhaul favourite Natoya Goule at the JAAA National Athletics Championships inside the National Stadium this evening.

Gordon-Powell clocked 2:00.35 seconds to get the better of Goule, who finished in 2:00.83. Third was Britain’s Adelle Tracey in 2:01.35, with Jazmine Fray, 2:03.96 the third Jamaican through the tape.

While the result may have been good for Gordon-Powell, it is not yet known if she will have a spot at the World Championships because she is yet to achieve the 1:59.50 qualification standard. The only athlete this year to have done so is Goule.

Had Goule won, this would have been her ninth national title.

