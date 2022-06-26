RJRGLEANER executive Claire Grant to head Caribbean Broadcasting Union

General manager in the RJRGLEANER Communications Group, Dr Claire Grant, has been elected chair of the board of directors of the Barbados-based Caribbean Broadcasting Union (CBU).

The CBU said Grant, who had also been elected as president of the regional media grouping, replaces Kayleaser Deveaux-Isaacs.

Grant is the general manager, broadcast services in the RJRGLEANER Group.

The CBU has praised Deveaux-Isaacs for her "sterling service” to the grouping.

Deveaux-Isaacs, the former general manager of the Broadcasting Corporation of the Bahamas has been a member of the board since 2017, as vice-president, and president.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

The CBU says general manager of CCN TV6 in Trinidad and Tobago, Richard Purcell, will fill the post of vice president and that the board has agreed to fill the remaining vacancy for a ninth director, during its 53rd annual General Assembly to be held in Trinidad and Tobago from August 15-17.

The CBU is a not-for-profit association of public service and commercial broadcasters in the Caribbean.

- CMC

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us @onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.