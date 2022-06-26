St Catherine DJ charged with murder

St Catherine disc jockey, Omar Manderson, 26, has been charged with murdering a man in Gregory Park in the parish in May.

Manderson is from Carless Drive in Portmore, the police say

Forty-one-year-old mason Richard 'Bylaw' Bloomfield, of a Christian Gardens address in Gregory Park was shot dead on May 7.

Manderson was arrested in Gregory Park on June 17, the day a state of public emergency was declared for St Catherine.

He's been charged with murder, illegal possession of firearm and illegal possession of ammunition.

His court date is being finalised.

The police say about 11:45 a.m. on May 7, Bloomfield and the women were standing on Oklahoma Lane when they were pounced upon by two men who shot at them.

All three persons were taken to hospital where Bloomfield succumbed to his injuries and the women were admitted for treatment.

