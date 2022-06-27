Bodles Research Station receives tractors to boost capacity

Minister of Agriculture and Fisheries Pearnel Charles Jr said that the Bodles Research Station in St Catherine is critical to the development and delivery of the sector, and all the necessary support is required to allow it to achieve its potential.

The minister made the remarks during the handing over of two multifunctional tractors, valued at $15.6 million, to the centre on June 24.

“I am pleased to hand these tractors to you (Bodles Research Station), as it will help to replace and assist in the functionality of the myriad of activities that are being undertaken here. I am very much aware of how important research is, and I know that these items will help to continue your work here,’’ Charles said. ‘’Research and development, for you, is a process and the stimulus to growth and development. It also helps to improve yield by reducing waste to improve efficiency.’’

He said the development at Bodles so far has been undertaken with the procurement of $926m funding in a four-year programme (2018-2022), which was used to improve irrigation, greenhouse facilities, and the development of research capabilities. He said that funding for phase two, which is an integral part of the expansion plans, was approved, for which the ministry has secured an additional $15 million to clear space for the development of a pasture and to grow hay and other plants.

IMPROVED EFFICIENCY

Charles said that improved efficiency is critical for development, and the acquisition of the tractors will help significantly. He called on the management of the facility to ensure the maintenance of the equipment.

Project Manager Florence Lance-Dodd said that the tractors have come at an opportune time to replace the current tractor, which has outlived its usefulness, having being used on the 900-acre property for more than 20 years. She added that more production time was being used to keep it working at a minimum.

‘’We call it Frankenstein, as you would understand that a tractor has to be multifunctional to be effective here. These are equipped with the fixtures to cut the grass, to draw trailer, to plough and farrow, and even mow the lawn, so it is very timely. As Bodles carries out research, the information is given to the Rural Agricultural Development Authority. This information is then dispersed to farmers, which empower them to produce better; so proper tools are very important to our continued development and functionalities,’’ Lance-Dodd said.

It was also revealed that Bodles continues to reclaim land which are designated for goat and sheep farming.

Drivers Lawrence Campbell and Sebert Smith told The Gleaner that the new tractors will make work easier for them.

