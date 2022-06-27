Mark Golding addresses ‘bwoy dem’ remark made at political meeting

People's National Party (PNP) president Mark Golding has moved to address his castigation of the Government at political meetings over the weekend.

Golding was critical of the Government on the State of Public Emergency in St Catherine as well as the Commonwealth secretary general race.

Speaking at a party meeting on Sunday, the PNP leader attacked the government over the tabling of the wrong regulations for the security measure in the House of Representatives last week Tuesday.

It forced the government to convene a meeting of the House on Thursday so Deputy Prime Minister and National Security Minister Dr Horace Chang could introduce the correct ones.

"The JLP bwoy dem nuh stop shot themselves in a dem own a foot," he said.

Some have criticised the tone of Golding's remarks.

Today, he told The Gleaner his comments have been taken out of context.

“My statement was not said in an aggressive way. It was in a reflective tone,” he insisted.

“I just want to assure you that I was not referring to 'The JLP bwoy dem',” he stressed.

Meanwhile, addressing party supporters at a Papine divisional conference at The University of the West Indies, Mona on Saturday, Golding took the Holness administration to task for what he called Jamaica's ill-advised move to go after the Commonwealth secretary general seat.

Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade Minister Kamina Johnson Smith failed in her bid to unseat incumbent Commonwealth Secretary General Baroness Patricia Scotland.

"If you a mek a move like that you haffi have the thing lock, it nuh mek no sense you push out and you might lose, what kind a foolishness that, mi nuh know who put dem up to it star, but to tell you the truth it is an embarrassment," Golding said.

He added that the government spent a lot of money to push Johnson Smth's candidacy and the Opposition wants to know how the funds were spent.

