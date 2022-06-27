Men arrested after body found at block factory in Manchester

Two men have been taken into custody by the police in Manchester in connection with the murder of another.

The body of the unidentified man was discovered Sunday morning in Chudleigh district at a popular block factory by residents.

The discovery was made around 5:30.

The body reportedly had what appeared to be a gunshot wound to the head.

A resident told The Gleaner that the man travelled to Jamaica from the United States approximately three months ago.

- Tamara Bailey

