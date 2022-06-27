Monroe Ellis cops RG Platinum Award
Pamela Monroe Ellis, Auditor General of Jamaica, has copped the 2021 RG Platinum Award.
At the RJRGLEANER Honour Awards gala event, aired a short while ago on TVJ and The Gleaner's Youtube channel, Monroe Ellis was announced the winner for her exemplary leadership in the public sector marked by boldness and transparency as she defended the interests of ordinary Jamaicans.
Monroe Ellis was also awarded in the category of public service for her relentless leadership of the Auditor General's Department in 2021, primarily in the context of added challenges and intense public scrutiny.
The 2021 RJRGLEANER Honour Awards also saw several persons and individuals earning awards in their respective fields for their contribution to nation building.
In the category awards, the winners were:
- The Alpha Institute – Arts & Culture
- The GraceKennedy Group – Business
- Elaine Thompson-Herah – Sport
- One-on-One Educational Services – Education
- Inter-Secondary Schools Sports Association – Voluntary Service & Other
- Professor Wayne McLaughlin – Science & Technology
- Dr. Delroy Fray – Health and Wellness
- Pamela Monroe Ellis– Public Service
Special awards were also presented to:
- The E-Commerce National Delivery Solution (ENDS) – Special Award for Business
- The Building Out Our STEM Teachers (BOOST) Fellowship Programme – Special Award for Education
- The Jamaica Accountability Meter Portal (JAMP) – Special Award for Public Service
- The Street People Liberation Foundation – Special Award for Voluntary Service & Other
- Montego Bay Animal Haven – Special Award for Voluntary Service & Other
Providing entertainment for the gala event were trombonist Pessoa, and artistes J. Written, Vyzadon and Bingi.
See full coverage in tomorrow's Gleaner.
