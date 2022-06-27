Monroe Ellis cops RG Platinum Award

Pamela Monroe Ellis, Auditor General of Jamaica, has copped the 2021 RG Platinum Award.

At the RJRGLEANER Honour Awards gala event, aired a short while ago on TVJ and The Gleaner's Youtube channel, Monroe Ellis was announced the winner for her exemplary leadership in the public sector marked by boldness and transparency as she defended the interests of ordinary Jamaicans.

Monroe Ellis was also awarded in the category of public service for her relentless leadership of the Auditor General's Department in 2021, primarily in the context of added challenges and intense public scrutiny.

The 2021 RJRGLEANER Honour Awards also saw several persons and individuals earning awards in their respective fields for their contribution to nation building.

In the category awards, the winners were:

The Alpha Institute – Arts & Culture

The GraceKennedy Group – Business

Elaine Thompson-Herah – Sport

One-on-One Educational Services – Education

Inter-Secondary Schools Sports Association – Voluntary Service & Other

Professor Wayne McLaughlin – Science & Technology

Dr. Delroy Fray – Health and Wellness

Pamela Monroe Ellis– Public Service

Special awards were also presented to:

The E-Commerce National Delivery Solution (ENDS) – Special Award for Business

The Building Out Our STEM Teachers (BOOST) Fellowship Programme – Special Award for Education

The Jamaica Accountability Meter Portal (JAMP) – Special Award for Public Service

The Street People Liberation Foundation – Special Award for Voluntary Service & Other

Montego Bay Animal Haven – Special Award for Voluntary Service & Other

Providing entertainment for the gala event were trombonist Pessoa, and artistes J. Written, Vyzadon and Bingi.

