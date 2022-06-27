OAS electoral mission praises Grenada on ‘strong democratic commitment’

WASHINGTON (CMC):

The Electoral Observation Mission (EOM) of the Organization of American States (OAS) has congratulated Grenadians on their “strong democratic commitment demonstrated in their enthusiastic and peaceful participation” in the June 23 general elections.

The OAS said that the mission, led by Rosina Wiltshire, commended the electoral authorities, including all poll workers, as well as supervisory and security personnel, for their “dedication, diligence and openness with the OAS Mission”.

The mission, which comprised 15 experts and observers from 11 countries – two of whom worked virtually – visited all 15 constituencies, from the opening of the polling stations to the tallying and transmission of preliminary results.

The OAS said the mission visited 190 polling locations in 86 polling divisions during the day and reported that the process was conducted in a “well-organised and generally peaceful manner”.

DILIGENCE AND EFFICIENCY

The EOM noted a lack of standardised procedures in some areas, but acknowledged “the high levels of diligence and efficiency demonstrated by presiding officers and other election officials across the board, and their deep interest in ensuring that no eligible voters were disenfranchised.”

The OAS said the mission also observed instances where polling stations were not accessible, and priority not afforded to elderly voters, people with disabilities, and women who were pregnant or accompanied by young children.

“It is essential that all electors have the same opportunities for access, privacy and participation in the vote,” the OAS said.

At the end of election day, it said OAS observers noted that the tabulation of votes was carried out in accordance with established procedures.

The OAS said preliminary results were available around 8:30 p.m. and indicated that the National Democratic Congress won nine of the 15 seats in the Parliament, while the New National Party (NNP) retained six seats.

The mission also noted that women were elected to only five seats, it also welcomed the prompt concession made by the NNP “as the will of the people became clear and congratulates new Prime Minister Dickon Mitchell on his victory and that of his party at yesterday’s general elections”.