Security companies to collaborate on training

The Institute of Protective and Security Services (IPSS) in May Pen, Clarendon and Florida-based SC Protection and Security Agency have forged a relationship to strengthen security training.

Both entities signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) earlier this month to offer training and best practices to strengthen the security delivery and compliance.

Chief executive officer of SC Security and Protection, Fabian McKnight, said his company would be working with their Jamaican counterparts to sharpen skillsets related to security business. He said he would liaise with industry players to allow for proper results by the entities and those they serve.

“We [SC Protection] will offer additional training and exposure to these members,which will allow them more expertise in the evolving industry,” McKnight said. “The industry has evolved from shopping centres to embassies, airports, seaport and even to close protection, so training and certification is crucial.”

McKnight who is a former member of the Jamaica Constabulary Force informed that he is a trainer in the US and offered advanced training to a great number in the last five years.

His counterpart Micoyan Paisley said the deal was a meaningful impetus in the security business.

“There is always room for advancement, there this MOU serves as an injection to grow the company,” Paisley said. “I have confidence that this will ensure the benefit of those we instruct and also our clients.”

The IPSS is an instruction-based security company, which was founded three years ago. It employs senior security professionals to train and place participants.

Senior executive director of the IPSS, Kemario Davis said in order to provide adequate training participants are trained above the Private Security Regulation Authority (PSRA) requirements.

“The PSRA requires at least 80 hours of training, but to make sure we offer 180 hours to our recruits to make them industrial ready,” Davis said.

The signing of the MOU took place at the IPSS office in Denbigh Clarendon.