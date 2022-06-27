St Elizabeth woman busted for embezzlement

Detectives assigned to the St Elizabeth Police Division have arrested and charged 28-year-old Fylecia Dunkley of a Santa Cruz address in the parish with the offence of embezzlement.

Reports are that in June of this year, Dunkley was employed by a lottery and gaming company in Santa Cruz and was responsible for depositing the day's sales into a bank account. Upon checking the account, her employer discovered that over J$800,000 could not be accounted for.

A report was made to the St Elizabeth Police and an investigation was launched, which led to the arrest and charge of Dunkley.

She is scheduled to appear before the St Elizabeth Parish Court on Monday, July 25.

