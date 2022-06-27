Update | Body found at block factory in Manchester identified

The Manchester police have identified the man whose body was found at a block factory in Chudleigh district.

He is Kenyiata Harris, 50, of New Jersey in the United States and West Green Crescent in St James.

Harris' body was discovered around 5:30 Sunday morning in the community by residents.

The police were subsequently alerted.

Commanding officer of the Manchester Police, Lloyd Darby, told The Gleaner that based on preliminary investigations, Harris may have been hit in the head with a blunt instrument.

He said further investigations have indicated that Harris was staying with friends in the Christiana area.

He added that investigators are to probe why Harris was in the area.

The two suspects arrested in connection with the killing remain in custody.

