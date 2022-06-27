Water supply disruption for some St Andrew communities

The National Water Commission (NWC) says the disruption currently being experienced in some St Andrew communities is due to low levels at its Barnettwood Water Facility.

Operations at the plant have been suspended to facilitate the rebuilding of storage capacity at the facility.

The communities impacted are Coopers Hill, Castle James, Padmore, Swain Spring, Maverly Mountain, Burnt Side, Burnt Side Valley and a top section of Sterling Castle.

The NWC says the plant is expected to resume operation by late this evening.

