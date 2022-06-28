Body found in Rio Nuevo in St Mary

The St Mary Police are seeking the public's assistance to identify the body of a man that was found in Rio Nuevo on Sunday.

The body is of a dark complexion, medium build, and is about 5 feet 6 inches long.

The body was clad in a green shirt with white and blue stripes, khaki shorts and a pair of brown slippers.

It is reported that about 6:20 a.m., residents discovered the body and summoned the police.

On their arrival, the body was removed from the water and taken to the morgue.

The police are asking persons who can assist in identifying the body to call the Oracabessa Police at 876-975-3233 or 876-994-2220, police 119 emergency number, or the nearest police station.

