Escapee fatally shot in Harbour View by police identified

The Kingston Eastern Police have identified the man who was fatally shot during a confrontation with a police team in Harbour View last Friday.

He is 45-year-old David Taylor of Dallas Castle, Papine in St Andrew and Bull Bay, St Andrew.

The police say Taylor was one of three men who escaped from custody at the Port Royal Lock-Up in Kingston on Monday, August 30, 2021.

Taylor was in custody after being charged with having sex with a person under the age of 16 before he escaped.

An illegal firearm—one Taurus 9mm pistol with eleven 9mm cartridges— was taken from him at the scene, according to the police.

Taylor's death is being investigated by the Independent Commission of Investigations and the police's Inspectorate and Professional Standards Oversight Bureau.

