Father now a wanted man in shooting death of child's mother

The Kingston Western police have upgraded to wanted, the status of a man previously listed as a person of interest in the killing 17-year-old Devonise Nelson, the mother of his child.

He is 17-year-old Eric 'Brando' Murdock. Their child is four months old.

Murdock was given until six o'clock Monday evening to turn himself in. However, up to press time he remained at large.

Divisional Commander Senior Superintendent Michael Phipps said Murdock is to report to the police immediately.

The murder weapon has still not been recovered.

Another man, Shaquille Stanbury, from Bottom Pen in Glendevon, St James has also been listed as a person of interest in the matter.

Tevin Cross, who was a person of interest, turned himself in Monday and remains in custody.

Cross is Murdock's uncle.

The nude body of Nelson, who was also a student, was found with a gunshot wound in the head about 11:30 p.m. Sunday in an apartment at the the Kings Heights housing complex in Denham Town.

The 10th grade Denham Town High School student lived on North Street. However, she reportedly went to the location to visit Murdock who lives with his uncle.

A security post is located in Kings Heights and in close proximity to where Devonise was killed. The community is under a Zone of Special Operations (ZOSO).

