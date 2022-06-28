Man killed in Shortwood Road gun attack

A man was shot and killed along Shortwood Road in St Andrew this afternoon.

He has been identified as Richard Garvin.

It is reported that about 2:00 p.m., Garvin pulled up at an establishment and was attacked by gunmen travelling on a motorcycle.

He was hit several times.

The police were called to the scene.

The injured man was taken to hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The crime scene was cordoned off and traffic diverted as investigators probe the shooting.

- Andre Williams

