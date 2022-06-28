Men freed of charges tied to home-invasion robbery

Two men who were accused of being part of a group that robbed and beat a since disbarred attorney at gunpoint during a 2018 home-invasion attack have been freed of criminal charges.

Dwayne Singh and Leon Grant walked free from the Gun Court on Monday after they were found not guilty of illegal possession of firearm, robbery with aggravation and wounding with intent.

The attorney was banned from practicing in Jamaica arising from an unrelated incident.

Singh and Grant, who are both from Cassava Piece in St Andrew, spent over six months in custody after their arrests in December 2018.

Prosecutors alleged that on September 20, 2018, three men -- one armed with a gun and two others with knives -- barged into the former attorney's home.

They bound his hands and feet, beat him up and ransacked the home before escaping with several items.

But Singh and Grant insisted from the outset that they were being falsely accused, according to their attorney Kemar Robinson.

And according to Robinson, there were multiple compelling pieces of evidence that should have prevented his clients from being arrested and charged.

Chief among them, he said, was that DNA analysis during the police investigation excluded both men as suspects.

Robinson also disclosed that surveillance footage obtained from an ATM showed that neither Singh nor Grant was the person who attempted to withdraw money from the former attorney's bank account.

Further, he said the victim indicated to police investigators that he could not describe the two men who were armed with knives because he was focused on the man with the gun.

Singh and Grant were accused of being the two men who were carrying knives.

But Robinson said despite the victim's statement to the police, Singh and Grant were pointed out during an identification parade, which formed the basis for the criminal charges.

"There was no probable cause to charge the men as the complainant had not provided any details whatsoever about the two men," Robinson said during an interview on Tuesday.

"There was absolutely no reason why they were made suspects."

