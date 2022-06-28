Person of interest in Denham Town murder in custody

One of the men named as persons of interest in the case of the murder of teen mom Devonise Nelson is in police custody.

Head of the Kingston Western Police, Senior Superintendent Michael Phipps, this morning told The Gleaner that Tevin Cross surrendered in the company of a community member yesterday.

Phipps said that Cross is being interviewed.

He said the other person of interest, Eric Murdock, who is the father of Nelson's four-month-old son, is still being sought.

Murdock is the nephew of Cross.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

Nelson, 17, a student of North Street in Kingston, was shot dead at the Kings Heights housing complex on Water Street in Denham Town in Kingston on Sunday.

Police found Nelson lying in the nude with a gunshot wound in the head about 11:30 p.m.

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.