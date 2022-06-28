Psychiatric evaluation ordered for Clarendon quintuple murder accused

Alleged Cocoa Piece, Clarendon quintuple murder accused Rushane Barnett is to undergo a psychiatric evaluation.

Barnett is charged with the gruesome murder of his cousin and her four children.

Justice Leighton Pusey made the order this afternoon when the 23-year-old appeared in the Home Circuit Court via a voluntary bill of indictment.

The judge granted the order following a request from the Crown.

Barnett is charged with five counts of murder.

Thirty-one-year-old Kemesha Wright, Kimanda Smith, 15, Sharalee Smith, 12, Rafaella Smith, 5, and 23-month-old Kishawn Henry Jr, were discovered inside their Cocoa Piece home with chop wounds and their throats slashed on June 21.

Barnett who had been staying at the house fled the area to Wilson Run in Trelawny but was later apprehended in the parish.

Meanwhile, Barnett, who looked dejected, was served with a death penalty notice.

Director of Public Prosecutions Paula Llewellyn, in a press release, explained that under section 3(1) of the Offences Against the Person Act persons who are found guilty of multiple murders in one incident shall be sentenced to life in prison or to death.

At the same time, the Act notes that the death penalty cannot be imposed unless the defendant is given sufficient notice long before the start of the trial.

"In light of the above provisions and a consideration of the circumstances of the case, it has been deemed appropriate by the ODPP for the Death Penalty Notice to be prepared and served on the accused at the time that the Voluntary Bill of Indictment is laid in court.

"This is to ensure that at the earliest opportunity the accused is made aware of the intention of the prosecuting authority to make the recommendation that the death penalty is an option for the sentencing judge consequent on a conviction after trial for the five counts of murder as outlined on the indictment," she said.

The defendant, in the meantime, was informed by the judge that the notice is to indicate that the prosecution will be seeking the death penalty as a possible sentence but that a lawyer who has been assigned to him by the court will further explain the notice.

Barnett was however told that he can secure a lawyer of his own choice, but if he is unable to do so the court will keep the lawyer who has been assigned.

He was subsequently remanded and is to return to court on July 22.

