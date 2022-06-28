Six men in Portmore robbery caught after car crashed, charged

Six alleged robbers who were nabbed by the St Andrew police when their getaway car crashed have been charged.

Charged for shop-breaking and larceny are:

· Latrell 'Fresh Prince' Gidden, 21, a higgler of Pink Lane, Kingston 14

· Kevin Lindo, otherwise called 'Georgie', 31, a higgler of Chestnut Lane, Kingston 14

· Rayondo 'Rass' Todd, 38, an auto body repairman of Tobias Road, Kingston 11

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

· Elvis 'EJ' Keith, 'EJ', 18, a vlogger of Milk Lane, Kingston 14

· Javon Brown, 25, a vendor of Pink Lane, Kingston 14

· Kyle 'Boi Boy' Lewis, 20, a labourer of Pink Lane, Kingston 14

In the early hours of Saturday, June 11, the six men allegedly tore away a wooden section of a bar and cut the locks to the entrance grille. The men then reportedly pried open the door, entered and stole several items, the Portmore Police say.

The men were reportedly packing the stolen items into a Toyota Wish motor car when they were surprised by a resident who came to investigate after reportedly observed something untoward.

The robbers sped away.

Details of the place that was robbed were not released in a statement the police's Corporate Communications Unit issued today.

The police were contacted and a coordinated effort across divisional borders led to the car being intercepted in the St. Andrew South Police area after it crashed into a concrete wall.

The six men were apprehended and the stolen items recovered.

The court dates for the men are being finalized.

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us @onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com