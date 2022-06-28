St Catherine cabbie held with gun charged

A St Catherine taxi operator who was held with an illegal gun inside his car has been charged.

Lawrence Powell, 43, of Spanish Town, was charged on Monday with illegal possession of firearm after a question and answer session in presence of his lawyer.

Powell has been in custody since the June 8 incident.

The police report that cops on an intelligence-driven operation stopped a car being driven by Powell along the Dunbeholden Main Road in St Catherine around 6:30 p.m.

They said that the vehicle was searched and a Springfield pistol was found in a compartment of the car.

Powell was arrested on suspicion of illegal possession of firearm.

He was formally charged on Monday.

- Rasbert Turner

