Westmoreland police name Renate Richardson a person of interest

Published:Tuesday | June 28, 2022 | 5:42 PM
There were no details of the cases for which Richardson's assistance is being sought.

The Westmoreland Police have named Renate Richardson as a person of interest.

Richardson is from Mandeville, Manchester. 

Detectives at the Savanna-la-Mar Police in the parish say Richardson may be able to help them with their investigations into incidents in the division.

But they have been unable to contact him, according a statement issued this afternoon by the police's Corporate Communications Unit. 

The police are urging Richardson to contact detectives at the Savanna-la-Mar Police Station by 5:00 p.m. on Wednesday, July 29.

Anyone with information on Richardson's whereabouts is asked to contact the Savanna-la-Mar Police at 876-955-2536

