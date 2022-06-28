Westmoreland police name Renate Richardson a person of interest
The Westmoreland Police have named Renate Richardson as a person of interest.
Richardson is from Mandeville, Manchester.
Detectives at the Savanna-la-Mar Police in the parish say Richardson may be able to help them with their investigations into incidents in the division.
But they have been unable to contact him, according a statement issued this afternoon by the police's Corporate Communications Unit.
There were no details of the cases.
The police are urging Richardson to contact detectives at the Savanna-la-Mar Police Station by 5:00 p.m. on Wednesday, July 29.
Anyone with information on Richardson's whereabouts is asked to contact the Savanna-la-Mar Police at 876-955-2536
