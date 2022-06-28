Westmoreland police name Renate Richardson a person of interest

The Westmoreland Police have named Renate Richardson as a person of interest.

Richardson is from Mandeville, Manchester.

Detectives at the Savanna-la-Mar Police in the parish say Richardson may be able to help them with their investigations into incidents in the division.

But they have been unable to contact him, according a statement issued this afternoon by the police's Corporate Communications Unit.

There were no details of the cases.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

The police are urging Richardson to contact detectives at the Savanna-la-Mar Police Station by 5:00 p.m. on Wednesday, July 29.

Anyone with information on Richardson's whereabouts is asked to contact the Savanna-la-Mar Police at 876-955-2536

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us @onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com