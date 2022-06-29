11 arrested, illegal guns seized in Newlands, Portmore police operation

Some 11 persons were arrested this morning by the police in an operation in Newlands, Portmore, St Catherine.

Two illegal guns, three pounds of ganja, and three boxes of uncustomed cigarettes were also recovered in the operation.

The police, with support from Jamaica Defence Force personnel, went to the area this morning in search of wanted men.

The operation saw the team conducting searches of several open lots and other properties.

Operations officer for the St Catherine South police Superintendent Hopton Nicholson said the seizure of the two guns brings to 32 the number of illegal firearms recovered so far this year.

- Rasbert Turner

