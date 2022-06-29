20-y-o farmer charged for fatal home attack on shopkeeper in Westmoreland

Twenty-year-old Westmoreland farmer Justine Barnes has been charged for the shooting death of a woman at her home in the parish.

Barnes, who is from Pike district in the parish, was charged on Tuesday for the murder of shopkeeper Madgelyn Clarke.

The attack happened on Saturday, May 14.

The police report that about 10:30 p.m. Clarke was at her home located along the Belvedere main road in the parish when she was pounced upon and shot several times to the upper body.

The police were summoned and on their arrival, Clarke was taken to hospital where she was pronounced dead.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

During an investigation by the police, Barnes was identified as one of the suspects.

He was taken into custody on Friday, June 24.

He was subsequently charged on Tuesday, June 28, after a question-and-answer session was conducted with him in the presence of his attorney.

His court date is being finalised.

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.