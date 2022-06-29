CAC urges vigilance when buying motor vehicles

The Consumer Affairs Commission (CAC) is urging persons to carefully read contracts when purchasing pre-owned motor vehicles.

“Read the contract and ensure that you understand fully what it is saying. There are times when we have had complaints where, when you look at the contracts, there really are some unfair contract terms; and so, we ask persons, if you don’t fully understand, ask questions,” Chief Executive Officer Dolsie Allen advised.

Allen pointed out that there are persons who buy motor vehicles without doing the requisite due diligence, which includes taking a mechanic to examine the unit. She emphasised that consumers should take “due care” in ensuring that they get value for money, as purchasing a motor vehicle is among the highest investments that they will make.

“When you buy a motor vehicle, you have to let the provider know exactly what it is that you are buying the vehicle for. If you are buying it to drive now, then it is expected that it is going to be in good working condition. If you are buying it for scrap, then it is another story,” Allen said, adding that the vendor should also disclose all defects of the vehicle upfront.

Meanwhile, the CAC CEO informed that in April and May, the commission resolved 124 cases of complaints, securing approximately $3.8 million in compensation on behalf of aggrieved consumers.

Among the complaints were matters relating to the purchase of motor vehicles, electrical appliances and furniture.

Consumers who wish to contact the CAC may send an email to info@cac.gov.jm or visit any of its social media pages.

JIS