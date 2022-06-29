Couple in $85 million cocaine seizure each granted $5M bail

A July 26 return date has been set for the couple charged in relation to the seizure of cocaine valued at approximately $85 million in St James.

Bank employee Sheena Headley and her husband Chad are charged with possession of, dealing in, and taking steps to export cocaine.

They were each offered $5 million bail when they appeared in the St James Parish Court last Friday.

The wife is being represented by attorney-at-law Maurice McCurdy, while her husband is represented by attorney Martyn Thomas.

Allegations are that about 6:00 p.m. on June 15, cops from the Area One Narcotics Police Division carried out an operation at a premises in Goodwill, St James.

During the search, 10 rectangular-shaped packages were found in the trunk of a Toyota Prado SUV belonging to Sheena Headley.

The packages were subsequently identified as cocaine weighing approximately 25 pounds.

Following an interview session, she was arrested and charged with breaches of the Dangerous Drugs Act.

The Narcotics Police subsequently issued a release identifying Chad Headley as a person of interest who could assist in the investigation.

He was later taken into custody and was arrested and charged.

- Christopher Thomas

