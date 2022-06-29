Fire damages homes, church in central Kingston

A fire this afternoon damaged several homes and a church in downtown Kingston.

Residents reported that the blaze started about 5:45 p.m.

The cause of the blaze is unknown.

Three units from the fire department responded to the blaze, with personnel now conducting cooling down operations.

A police team was also deployed to the scene.

No injuries have been reported.

