Wed | Jun 29, 2022

Fire damages homes, church in central Kingston

Published:Wednesday | June 29, 2022 | 7:08 PM
Three units from the fire department responded to the blaze. The cause of the fire is unknown. -Andre Williams photo.

A fire this afternoon damaged several homes and a church in downtown Kingston.

Residents reported that the blaze started about 5:45 p.m.

The cause of the blaze is unknown.

Three units from the fire department responded to the blaze, with personnel now conducting cooling down operations.

A police team was also deployed to the scene.

No injuries have been reported.

