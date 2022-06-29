Gas prices down $0.25, diesel down $0.25
Motorists will pay less for gas when they go to the pumps on Thursday.
The state-owned oil refinery, Petrojam, says E-10 87 is to down by $0.25 to sell for $215.14 per litre and a litre of E-10 90 will go down by $0.25 to sell for $220.15.
Automotive diesel oil will move down by $0.25 per litre to sell for $227.26.
Ultra low sulphur diesel will sell for $229.99 per litre following a decrease of $0.25.
The price of Kerosene will go down by $0.25 to sell for $201.55.
In the meantime, propane cooking gas will go up by $0.20 to sell for $73.03, while butane will move up by $0.50 to sell for $82.43 per litre.
Retailers will add their mark-ups to the announced prices.
