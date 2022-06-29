Leighton Johnson declared JTA president-elect designate

Leighton Johnson, the principal of Muschett High School in Trelawny, is the new president-elect designate of the Jamaica Teacher's Association (JTA).

Johnson will be officially proclaimed at the JTA's annual conference scheduled for August in Montego Bay, St James.

The JTA says of the 2,758 votes cast last week, he received 1,587 of the votes.

The other candidates Terrian Okeef Saunders, a teacher at Donald Quarrie High School in St Andrew, got 694 votes and Suzette Baker Tulloch, principal of Foga Road Infant School in Clarendon, received 477 votes.

The voting exercise was held online between June 20 and 24.

The JTA is currently led by Winston Smith with the incoming president being LaSonja Harrison.

