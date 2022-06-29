MP questions absence of rights groups at vigil for victims of Clarendon massacre

Member of Parliament for Clarendon North Central Robert Morgan has questioned whether any human rights group attended Wednesday's candlelight vigil in honour of a mother and her four children who were hacked to death last week.

"Where are they now?" asked Morgan as hundreds of mourners turned out for the vigil still shocked at the killings. Many chanted, danced and sang to soothe their grief.

Lobby group Jamaicans for Justice (JFJ) Tuesday reiterated its stance against the death penalty, the punishment Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) Paula Llewellyn said her office will be seeking for Rushane Barnett, 23, who has been charged with murdering his cousins.

JFJ's executive director Mickel Jackson says while she understood the public outcry and the legal position of the DPP, mitigating factors such as Barnett's alleged confession have to be considered before any contemplation of death.

But Morgan is insisting that JFJ's position ignores victims' rights.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

He said although he doesn't believe in the death penalty, he's willing to make an exception in Barnett's case.

“This guy should never see the light of day," the MP told The Gleaner.

Continuing, he said: "though his death will not bring back our family member, I think we need to send a clear signal to the murderers out there that we are very serious and if you take a life in this way, you should not keep yours, I don't care about the human rights because JFJ is not here."

Pointing out the many who came out in support of the vigil, he commented on the apparent absence of human rights group.

“None of them is grieving with the family; So my decision is I am with the victims you can gwaan advocate on behalf of criminals, I am advocating on behalf of the people who have been murdered,” noted the MP, who is also the minister with responsibility for information.

According to Morgan, human rights groups are not in communities counselling or consoling anyone or even issuing press releases on behalf of the victims.

“I am not saying human rights people are not important because we have some really terrible things that are happening in our society," he said.

"But where is the balance? What about the rights of the people who are victims of criminals defending those rights? So, DPP is gonna do her job, the courts are gonna do their jobs but I support what the DPP has said,” he said.

Thirty-one-year-old Kemesha Wright, Kimanda Smith, 15, Sharalee Smith, 12, Rafaella Smith, 5, and 23-month-old Kishawn Henry Jr, were discovered inside their home with chop wounds and their throats slashed on June 21.

- Cecelia Campbell-Livingston

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us @onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.