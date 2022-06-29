NWA rolls out $100 million Pre-Hurricane Mitigation Programme

The National Works Agency (NWA) says it is executing works under the Government's Pre-Hurricane Mitigation Programme as part of preparedness for an active hurricane season.

Just over $100 million has been allocated for the cleaning of critical drains and the de-bushing of key corridors, NWA said.

According to National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA), this year marks the seventh consecutive year of an above-average hurricane season.

Forecasts from experts also include a 60% probability of landfall in the Caribbean.

Against this background, the NWA says it aims to move expeditiously to commence works, prioritising areas susceptible to flooding due to torrential rainfall.

With the approval process complete, works are being done across all parishes.

Manager, Communication and Customer at the NWA, Stephen Shaw says the programme is targeting major gullies and drainage systems in traditional flood-prone areas in order to mitigate the impact.

Shaw says that among the drains being targeted are sections of Boucher Gully, Columbus Drain and Tivoli Gully in Kingston; Cave Valley and Brown's Town (Stanfast) in St Ann; Boston and Folly to Boundbrook (Cemetery Lane) in Portland; Margaret Gutter in Westmoreland; drains along the Shettlewood to Mackfield roadway in Hanover and the Jackson Town to Ulster Spring roadway in Trelawny.

Shaw says works are also expected to be done in a section of North Gully in St James, where a separate multimillion-dollar contract is now being implemented for rehabilitative works.

Drains in the community of Montpelier in St James are also to be targeted under the cleaning programme.

The mitigation works are expected to be completed by the end of July and will be the first of three phases of activities to be executed by the NWA during the hurricane season.

