Old Harbour man charged for fatal bus park shooting

The police have now charged a man who shot two bystanders, one fatally, as he and his cronies chased a man during a gun attack on Market Street in Old Harbour, St Catherine.

Thirty-eight-year-old Andrew Williams, otherwise called 'Pang', of William Street in Old Harbour in the parish, was charged on Monday with murder, illegal possession of firearm and ammunition, wounding with intent, and shooting with intent after a question-and-answer session in the presence of his attorney.

The incident happened on Wednesday, June 15.

The police report that about 8:30 a.m., gunmen attacked a man in the vicinity of the Old Harbour Bus Park.

The man ran and the hoodlums reportedly opened gunfire at him as he escaped.

Two men who were nearby received gunshot wounds.

The police were summoned and the injured men were taken to hospital.

One was pronounced dead while the other was admitted.

The deceased was later identified as 31-year-old Tashaun Douglas, otherwise called 'Pow'.

Williams was apprehended hours after the incident during an operation in Old Harbour.

He was formally charged on Monday, June 27.

