Shopkeeper murdered in Manchester
Published:Wednesday | June 29, 2022 | 9:58 AM
The police in Manchester are probing the murder of a shopkeeper at his business in the community of Banana Ground last night.
He is 50-year-old Brandon Wright, otherwise called 'Peppa', of Swamp Road district in the area.
The police say the attack occurred around 8:00 p.m.
It is reported that Wright was at his shop when he was pounced upon by men travelling in a Toyota Yaris motor car.
The men then opened fire hitting him.
Wright was taken to hospital where he was pronounced dead.
- Tamara Bailey
