Shopkeeper murdered in Manchester

The police in Manchester are probing the murder of a shopkeeper at his business in the community of Banana Ground last night.

He is 50-year-old Brandon Wright, otherwise called 'Peppa', of Swamp Road district in the area.

The police say the attack occurred around 8:00 p.m.

It is reported that Wright was at his shop when he was pounced upon by men travelling in a Toyota Yaris motor car.

The men then opened fire hitting him.

Wright was taken to hospital where he was pronounced dead.

- Tamara Bailey

