Tanks a lot
US boosts water storage for dozens of schools
The water storage capacity at 51 schools across Jamaica will be bolstered with the donation of one hundred 1,000-gallon tanks, fixtures, and fittings.
The donation, made by the United States Southern Humanitarian Command Programme (USSHCP) to the National Education Trust (NET), is valued at US$60,000 (J$9,198,606).
Tydixon Primary School in St Catherine will be receiving two of the donated tanks, which are being distributed by Jamaica College.
Principal Carline Bolt-Morgan said she was gratified to have been on the receiving end of good gifts.
The principal said several of Jamaica’s schools are dependent on water harvesting, and truck drivers are never happy to journey to some remote communities because of long distances, ungainly terrain, and uneven roads.
“For us, additional water-storage capacity means longer periods with water to meet the needs of our schools and more hours for contact time for teaching and learning,” Bolt-Morgan said.
Over the years, disruptions in water supply have caused schools to suspend classes.
Minister of Education Fayval Williams said of the country’s 1,000 schools, almost half have water-supply issues.
She welcomed the donation and shared that it will help the ministry to improve the general teaching and learning environments of selected schools.
“It also supports the ministry’s campaign to satisfy the requirements for the safe operation of schools in face-to-face delivery of the curriculum and provide resources to facilitate the teaching and learning environment amid the still lingering effects of the COVID-19 crisis,” Williams said.
Beneficiary schools in Kingston, St Andrew, and St Catherine will be among the first to receive their tanks.
The education minister said some principals have already expressed challenges with getting the tanks delivered because of the hefty quotations they have received.
“We’re going to speak with one of the entities at the ministry that delivers lunches and breakfast to schools to see if they can do the delivery as well,” Williams said.
Each school is set to receive one or two tanks, while six institutions located in Hanover and Westmoreland will each receive three.
In his remarks, US Ambassador N. Nick Perry said promoting handwashing and hygiene in schools is critical, especially with the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
“This equipment will enhance the capability of schools to keep students healthy and safe. This gift and many other humanitarian programmes offered by the US military over the years is just one component of the strong and continued cooperation between the United States and Jamaica,” Perry said.
List of beneficiary schools:
Albion Primary
Bethany Primary & Infant
Waterloo Primary & Infant
Accompong Primary
Austin Primary
Beersheba Primary
Russells Primary
Clapham Primary
Nightingale Grove Primary
Carron Hall Primary
Richmond Primary & Infant
Carron Hall Infant
Spring Garden Primary
Minto Primary
Penlyne Castle Primary
Richmond Gap Primary & Infant
Coopers Hill Primary & Infant
Orange Bay Primary
Reach Primary & Infant
Clarksonville All Age
Eccleston Primary & Infant
Epworth Primary
Aboukir High
Linton Park Primary & Infant
Lower Buxton Primary & Infant
First Hill Primary & Infant
Sawyers Primary & Infant
Spring Gardens Primary & Infant
Anderson Town Primary
Long Look Primary
Main Ridge Primary
Elgin Primary
Pindar’s Valley Primary & Infant
Tydixon Primary
Berry Hill Primary
Harewood Primary
Waterford Infant
St Benedict’s Primary
Golden Valley Primary
Whitfield All Age
Halls Delight Primary
Westphalia All-Age
Mount Peto Primary
Upper Rock Spring
Maryland All-Age
Pondside Primary & Infant
New Roads Primary
St Leonard’s Primary
St Paul’s Primary
Moreland Hill Primary
Revival Primary