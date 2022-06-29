Trelawny mother and sons charged over gun seizure

A Trelawny mother and her two sons have been charged in relation to the seizure of an illegal gun at their house on Tuesday.

Charged with illegal possession of firearm and ammunition are 23-year-old Tarik Gayle, 20-year-old Tray Gayle, and 58-year-old Beverly Barrett, all of Kettering in Duncans.

The police reported that a team was on an operation in the area when a premises occupied by Barrett and her sons was searched and the firearm and ammunition were found.

All three were taken into custody and were subsequently charged.

Their court date is being finalised.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.