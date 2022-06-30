Anand Biradar elected president of Global Services Association of Jamaica

Anand Biradar, senior vice-president and head of the Caribbean and Latin America international outsourcing firm Hinduja Global Solutions (HGS), has been elected president of the Global Services Association of Jamaica (GSAJ).

Biradar was elected unopposed during this evening's annual general meeting, held at the Montego Bay Convention Centre in Rose Hall, St James.

He takes over from Gloria Henry of the Port Authority of Jamaica (PAJ), who served an unprecedented five terms due to the coronavirus pandemic.

During Henry's tenure, the outsourcing sector grew from 25,000 to 56,000 employees, while outsourcing firms increased from 35 to 110 sites, operating in 12 of the 14 parishes in Jamaica.

Henry's administration also oversaw the introduction of the work-from-home arrangement with support from the government, which ensured business continuity during the pandemic.

Gloria Henry, vice president in charge of logistics and business process outsourcing at the PAJ, has been leading the State entity's charge for Jamaica to become the fourth node in the global logistics hub behind countries like Singapore and Dubai.

