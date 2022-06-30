Corporate Hands | Noranda’s corporate hands on the ground

Corporate hands took to the field on May 23 when over 100 Noranda Bauxite employees joined by 150 community neighbours together planted 15,100 trees on that day. The teams, led by Noranda vice-president and country manager Delroy Dell (kneeling), were spread across three sites located in Noranda’s’ mining areas in St Ann, namely Lime Tree Gardens, Tobolski and Water Valley. Noranda’s total overall commitment to plant 300,000 trees in three years would make it the first private sector company to contribute 10 per cent of the national target of 3,000,000 trees.