Corporate Hands | Sagicor invests $3.5m into ILAH’s Lemon-Aid summer school

Alysia White (left), executive director of the Sagicor Foundation, presents a symbolic cheque valued at $3.5 million to Imani-Leigh Hall, founder of ILAH’s Lemon-Aid Stand for Kids Foundation. Sagicor Foundation, through funds secured for its ‘Get back on Track’ initiative, contributed towards ILAH’s ‘Dip and Come Again’ three-week summer literacy and numeracy camps, which will help high school students across Jamaica to recover from learning loss due to school closures during the COVID-19 pandemic in July.