Gayle to Guys Hill roadway in St Mary being rehabilitated

The National Works Agency (NWA) is spending over $45 million to rehabilitate the Gayle to Guys Hill roadway in St Mary.

The project commenced recently and will see approximately seven of the 12.5 kilometre-long roadway being treated to drainage improvement and an improved surface.

Manager of Communication and Customer Services at NWA Stephen Shaw says that the two-month project will include drain cleaning and drainage construction activities.

There will also be the construction of a retaining wall with the final surface being asphaltic concrete.

Some sections of the corridor will also be patched.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

In the meantime, Shaw said that the roadway from Border to Cuffy Gully, also in St Mary, will soon benefit from rehabilitative works.

He says the project, which is currently being procured, will target just over a kilometre of that roadway that runs from the border of St Andrew to Cuffy Gully in the parish.

The NWA is advising motorists to proceed cautiously in areas where roadworks are being undertaken and to observe warning signs.

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.