Hope Pastures residents lose power supply court fight against JPS

The Supreme Court has dismissed an application from Hope Pastures, St Andrew residents for the Jamaica Public Service Company (JPS) to cover the cost for the replacement of their underground electric power supply.

In its decision this morning, the court ruled that JPS is not duty bound to cover the cost for the replacement or to only provide supply by underground means.

Further, the court declined to award the residents damages for losses sustained in connecting to the overhead supply or securing alternative power.

The residents had sought an order from the court for JPS to restore and maintain the supply of underground electricity to the community and to remove its overhead supply.

They were also seeking approximately $19 million in special damages for costs incurred by them to either connect to the overhead supply or to provide alternative sources of electricity.

The residents had argued that the utility company has a statutory duty to furnish and maintain an underground system to provide electricity.

In rejecting the argument, the JPS maintained that the present underground system has outlived its useful life and that its obligation is to repair and maintain the underground system.

The company also maintained that the responsibility for replacing the system does not rest with it and that the residents should pay for the cost of the replacement if they want an underground system.

The JPS also contended that the company was forced to provide some of the residents with the overhead supply as the underground system has become unsafe, unreliable, and has been malfunctioning.

The residents' application was rejected.

