Illegal gun recovered following Waltham Park Road firefight

The police are reporting that gunmen this morning opened fire on a police-military team on an operation on Waltham Park Road in St Andrew.

They say the gunfire was returned and the men ran leaving a firearm behind.

The weapon was identified as a Browning nine millimetre pistol with a magazine containing five rounds of nine millimetre cartridges.

The incident happened about 4:00 a.m.

It is not known if any of the men were injured, the police reported.

The police's Inspectorate and Professional Standards Oversight Bureau and the Independent Commission of Investigations (INDECOM) are probing the incident.

