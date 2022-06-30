Jamaican man gets life imprisonment for New Year's Eve murder of Canadian wife

Jamaica-born Canadian Alphanso Warren, who was found guilty of killing his wife almost seven years ago, has been sentenced to life imprisonment.

Warren is to serve 18 years before he's eligible for parole.

Prior to handing down sentencing in the Home Circuit Court this morning, Justice Leighton Pusey said it was a crime of passion that arose from a domestic dispute.

Pusey pointed out that his actions have shown a disregard for his family members.

Warren's wife, Stephanie, was stabbed to death at the couple's home in Kingston on December 31, 2015.

It was reported that she was attacked during a dispute with her husband.

The Warrens moved from Canada to Jamaica in 2009 following their conviction in the Baby Angelica case in Toronto.

The couple's eight-month-old daughter, who became known as 'Baby Angelica', was found dead in a freezing north Toronto parking garage in 2008.

In 2012, the couple was convicted in Jamaica of concealing the death and failing to bury the body of their 2-year-old son, known as 'Baby Joshua'.

