Legal representation settled for man accused of Clarendon massacre

Rushane Barnett, who is accused of the throat-slashing of a mother and her four children in Clarendon, this morning appeared in Home Circuit Court and was remanded until July 28.

He is charged with five counts of murder in relation to the gruesome killing of his five cousins Kemesha Wright, Kimanda Smith, 15, Sharalee Smith, 12, Rafaella Smith, 5, and 23-month-old Kishawn Henry Jr.

The victims were discovered inside their Cocoa Piece home in Clarendon with chop wounds and their throats slashed on June 21.

Barnett who had been staying at the house fled the area to Wilson Run in Trelawny but was later apprehended in the parish.

The defendant, who appeared in court on Tuesday, was brought back today via Zoom to settle legal representation and for a later court date to be fixed to accommodate a forensic psychiatric evaluation.

The court was told that attorney-at-law Tamika Harris has been assigned by the court to represent the 23-year-old defendant.

Meanwhile, Barnett was on Tuesday informed that the prosecution will be seeking the death penalty for him after he was served with a Death Penalty Notice.

