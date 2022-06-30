Police beef up patrols in Rose Heights following fatal shooting

The police in St James have beefed up patrols in Rose Heights following a fatal shooting in the community.

Jovanny Brown, otherwise called 'Wong', was gunned down on Tuesday night.

It is reported that about 9:20 p.m., Brown was among a group of persons standing along a roadway when a black Toyota Corolla motor car drove up.

Two men exited the vehicle and opened fire hitting Brown multiple times.

The gunmen then returned to the car, which sped away.

The injured man was taken to the Cornwall Regional Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Since the start of the year, over 12 persons have been murdered in Rose Heights, including a recent triple murder at Marl Road.

- Hopeton Bucknor

