St Andrew disc jockey charged for not reporting crime

A thirty-four-year-old disc jockey has been charged with misprision of a felony after he allegedly witnessed the murder of a man on Andrew Pen Lane in Kingston 8 and did not report it on Friday, August 21, 2021.

He is Kevin Campbell otherwise called 'DJ Xtreme', or 'Slick Jack', of Barbican Road in Kingston 8.

According to police reports, Campbell witnessed the shooting death of Duhaney Francis, otherwise called 'Troy', and allegedly made no effort to report the incident to the police.

He was charged after witness statements that were recorded listed him present at the time the crime was committed.

Jason Wellington was previously charged with the murder.

The police are reminding citizens that it is an offence to have knowledge that a crime has been or is about to be committed and not report it or take steps to conceal the crime.

