Teen boy murdered in Westmoreland
A 17-year-old Westmoreland boy was gunned down in a hail of bullets early this morning.
Jayre Francis, otherwise called 'Jay', of Ricketts Street in Savanna-la-mar, was discovered with multiple gunshot wounds in a yard along Ricketts Avenue.
Residents reported that around 3:00 a.m. they heard a barrage of gunshots coming from the direction of a yard along Ricketts Avenue.
The police were called to the area.
The team that responded discovered Francis beside a house lying in blood with multiple gunshot wounds to his upper body.
The scene was processed and the body was removed to the morgue for a post-mortem.
- Hopeton Bucknor
Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.