Teen boy murdered in Westmoreland

A 17-year-old Westmoreland boy was gunned down in a hail of bullets early this morning.

Jayre Francis, otherwise called 'Jay', of Ricketts Street in Savanna-la-mar, was discovered with multiple gunshot wounds in a yard along Ricketts Avenue.

Residents reported that around 3:00 a.m. they heard a barrage of gunshots coming from the direction of a yard along Ricketts Avenue.

The police were called to the area.

The team that responded discovered Francis beside a house lying in blood with multiple gunshot wounds to his upper body.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

The scene was processed and the body was removed to the morgue for a post-mortem.

- Hopeton Bucknor

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.